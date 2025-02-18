Arla Names Lillie Li Valeur As New EVP Of International Business

Dairy giant Arla has appointed Lillie Li Valeur as the new executive vice president of its international business, effective 1 April 2025.

Li Valeur will be part of the executive management team at Arla Foods and report to chief executive Peder Tuborgh.

She will succeed Simon Stevens, who has decided to retire after a career spanning 22 years at Arla Foods.

Simon Stevens

Stevens joined Arla in 2002 as the UK sales director before becoming SVP of sales and marketing in 2004.

He was responsible for growing the UK business from €400 million to €3 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2020, he was leading Arla’s business in the Middle East and Northern Africa, delivering substantial growth for Arla’s key brands.

Stevens steered the growth of Arla’s international markets by building its global brands and stronghold categories.

Peder Tuborgh, CEO of Arla Foods, stated, “I’m immensely grateful to Simon Stevens for his years of dedicated service and significant contributions to Arla. Simon's leadership has been instrumental in expanding our international footprint and strengthening our market positions globally.

“I’m equally excited to welcome Lillie Li Valeur to the executive management team. Lillie's strong track record, expertise, drive and innovative approach will undoubtedly drive Arla to new heights in our international business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lillie Li Valeur

Li Valeur is a seasoned professional with extensive leadership experience.

Currently, she serves as group vice president and managing director of Arla in Germany – a role she took up in 2022.

During her more than 20 years with the dairy group, she has held various key positions, including 12 years in the international division.

In this period, she was instrumental in expanding Arla's operations in China and Southeast Asia by establishing key partnerships and regional offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Li Valeur stated, “With a deep passion for Arla’s international business, I look very much forward to further accelerating the growth journey that our international organisation has embarked on.

“Together with our strategic partners, we will focus on creating long-term value for our cooperative. While I will miss my commitments in Germany, I’m immensely proud of the team and the significant results we have achieved together.”