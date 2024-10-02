Autumn Campaign For Marlene Inspires Consumers

Following the awards at the Culinary Experience 2.0 contest comes the multichannel campaign of the 'Daughter of the Alps', heralding the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Marlene brand in 2025.

The 'Daughter of the Alps' claim is synonymous with the origins of Marlene. The theme of the seasons has illustrated the nature of orchard work and the fruit’s availability year-round, while the culinary experience has focused on the consumer, inviting them to discover the gourmet world of apples.

With the launch of the autumn campaign, Marlene adds a new chapter dedicated to art and history, leading to special events in 2025 to celebrate the brand's 30th anniversary.

Consumer Engagement

Consumer engagement is the focus of the autumn initiatives for Marlene. On 12 September, the five winners of the Marlene Culinary Experience 2.0 contest had the privilege of cooking alongside Michelin three-star chef Norbert Niederkofler, who reviewed their recipes during an elegant gala dinner.

The contest attracted 432 recipes and over 80,000 participants from 19 countries, promoting the culture of the apple and providing countless consumers with gourmet experiences.

'Inspiring The Public'

“The story of Marlene places the consumer at centre stage and invites them to discover the world behind a simple fruit like the apple and the marvels and flavours of our territory,” says Hannes Tauber, Marketing Manager for VOG – Home of apples. “Thanks to its varieties and an assortment which is available all year round, the Daughter of the Alps is the right apple for inspiring an international public ‒ always in a new way.”

Marlene is synonymous with wellness and active living in all seasons, confirmed by sports sponsorships ranging from football to hockey, running to cycling, including the Alpine Ski World Cup.

The campaign will continue with the celebration of the brand’s 30th Anniversary in 2025, which will provide consumers with the opportunity to experience the brand in a unique and authentic way.