Bonduelle Reports Decline In Like-For-Like Sales In H1

Prepared-vegetable firm Bonduelle Group has reported a 1.5% decline in like-for-like sales to €1.12 billion in the first half of its financial year to 31 December 2024.

The company saw 1.9% growth in branded activities in this period, reaffirming the strategic importance of brand development, as announced in its 'transform to win' plan last October.

In contrast, the company's private-label segment reported a decline of 6.9%.

Divisional Performance

The Europe zone, which accounted for 60.1% of the business activity over the period, saw sales fall 5.8% year on year on a like-for-like basis in the first half.

The fresh processed activities that the company retained (packaged salads activity in Italy and prepared segment in France) posted robust growth, both in the first half year and the second quarter, and particularly in Bonduelle branded products in retail and food service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The non-Europe zone generated 39.9% of business activity over the period and posted an overall increase in sales of 5.8% on a like-for-like basis.

In North America, growth was driven by rising retail sales of complete meal solutions and salad kits. This growth accelerated further in the second quarter as it was boosted by the brand’s good dynamic.

The Eurasia region, CIS countries, and Russia posted solid growth fuelled by the Bonduelle and Globus brands, the company noted.

First-Half Highlights

As part of the planned downsizing of Bonduelle Frais France, the company has reached an agreement with employee representative bodies on the terms and conditions of employee support given the closure of the Saint-Mihiel plant on 28 February, and the implementation of the voluntary redundancy plan for the Genas head office.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August of last year, Bonduelle announced plans to sell its packaged salad business in France and Germany.

Bonduelled added that the search for potential buyers is ongoing, and it is open to exploring all takeover options.

The company's supervisory board has selected Karine Charbonnier as a

member. She will also join its audit committee, it noted.

Charbonnier is a graduate of the HEC Business School and holds a DECF diploma and an IFASciences Politiques directors’ certificate.

Elsewhere, Corinne Wallaert, a member of its supervisory board since December 2019, was named vice-chair.