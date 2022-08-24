Carrefour Espana Adds White Tuna To Private-Label Range

Carrefour España is adding white tuna from the Cantabrian fishermen's guild Nuestra Señora del Puerto de Santoña and the fish market of Burela in Lugo to its own-brand assortment.

The product will be offered to customers under the Carrefour Círculo de Calidad brand and can be found in its stores throughout Spain.

Spanish Primary Sector

This move ratifies Carrefour España's commitment to the Spanish primary sector as the retailer signed another fishing agreement, following a number of previous agreements throughout the year.

The aim of these agreements is to reinforce support for local and regional fish markets, contribute to the sustainability of the fleets, eliminate the uncertainty of auctions, and offer a stable and competitive price to customers.

Carrefour Círculo de Calidad tuna is caught selectively by hook and line, a more sustainable type of fishing as it allows the selection of quality specimens with a specific size, which must always be between seven and 10 kilograms.

By reducing the use of chemical treatments, the group prioritises animal welfare, environmental protection, and biodiversity.

Carrefour España Fishing Agreements

Carrefour España signed a total of 27 fishing agreements along the Spanish coastline in 2021, and so far this year it has already signed more than 20 commitments.

Between January and August, it signed deals to provide 113 tonnes of anchovy from Cádiz and Isla Cristina, caught by the ship Playa Yerbabuena of the Asociación Barbateña de Empresarios Pesqueros, 80 tonnes of blue whiting from Lonja de Ribeira (A Coruña), 65 tonnes of hake supplied by Puerto Celeiro (Lugo), and 47 tonnes of mackerel from Cofradía Nuestra Señora de Santoña (Cantabria), among others.

This year, Carrefour España plans to market more than nine million kilograms of fish from 66 Spanish fish markets.

