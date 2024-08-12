DMK Group Names Carsten Bönig As New Finance Chief

German dairy cooperative Deutsche Milchkontor (DMK) has appointed Carsten Bönig as its chief financial officer, effective 1 January 2025.

He will succeed Dr Frank Claassen, who stepped down as finance chef at the beginning of this year, DMK said in a statement.

Bönig is an experienced financial professional, who currently serves as the chief financial officer on the board of producer cooperative Landgard eG.

Heinz Korte, chair of the supervisory board of the DMK Group, said, "We are delighted to have found an extremely experienced manager in Carsten Bönig for the position of CFO.

"With his know-how, he will enrich the DMK Group on its further path towards 2030 and will be able to give the company important impetus."

DMK Group's chief human resources officer, Ines Krummacker, will continue to serve as interim CFO until Bönig assumes his new role, the dairy cooperative noted.

'A Positive Role'

Commenting on his new role, Bönig, stated, "I'm convinced that with my many years of expertise and experience, especially in the cooperative sector, I'll be able to play a positive role in shaping the future development of the DMK Group.

"In order to successfully continue on the path we've chosen at DMK and achieve our goals, we always need a good team. That's why I'm looking forward to getting to know the people in the company. Because we can only be successful together and that's our clear goal!"

In May of this year, DMK appointed Andreas Unruhe as the new chief operating officer (COO) of its ice cream division, succeeding Marcus-Dominic Hauck, who decided to step down from the position.