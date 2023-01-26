Subscribe Login
‘Dry Misting’ To Be Showcased At Fruit Logistica And EuroShop 2023

By Dayeeta Das
Dry Misting, a sustainable solution to reduce food waste, will be showcased again at Europe’s largest fresh-produce trade show, Fruit Logistica in Berlin, and the world's no. 1 retail fair, EuroShop in Düsseldorf.

Last December, Dry Misting, developed by Contronics, got voted the ‘most innovative solution against food waste’, by a jury of retailers in the ECR Food Waste Challenge.

At the two exhibitions in February 2023, retailers and suppliers will get the chance to learn more about the technology behind the mist and the various opportunities in, for example, the retail and cold storage sectors.

Innovative Solution

Dry Misting is an innovative technology that spreads tiny drops of water in the air, creating a thin layer of mist.

As the mist evaporates, the humidity rises and the temperature drops naturally.

When applied to fresh produce, the technology results in retaining freshness, colour and nutrients.

It extends the shelf life of products for up to twice as long, thereby reducing food waste.

Benefits

On average, the wastage of fruit and vegetables is reduced by more than 25% in a supermarket with Dry Misting, compared to a supermarket without the technology.

Additionally, the rapid payback time, savings on labour costs, and improvements to customer experience help retailers to increase margins on their fresh-produce departments.

Contronics Dry Misting is being displayed at Hall 1.2, Stand B-32 at Fruit Logistica, and Hall 17, Stand C-41 at EuroShop.

For more information on the events, visit www.contronics.nl.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh-produce news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

