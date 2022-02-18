Eroski Introduces Apeel Coated Oranges, Tangerines

Eroski has introduced Apeel technology in its fruit offering, with the addition of the plant-based coating to select orange and tangerine SKUs.

The retailer claims to the be the first retailer in Spain to introduce the technology.

Apeel helps prolong the life of fruit and vegetables through the innovative coating, which has the potential to double the lifespan of a product.

Apeel Collaboration

The collaboration between Eroski, Apeel and supplier partner AM Fresh Group, is part of the retailer's fight against food waste through sustainable practices.

Apeel prevents oxygen from penetrating into fruit and vegetables while allowing it to retain its natural moisture inside for longer, which increases the shelf life.

The transparent coating does not go inside the fruit, and is free from any taste or smell.

Director of health and sustainability at Eroski, Alejandro Martínez Berriochoa, explained, "At Eroski we are very committed to responsible consumption and the fight against food waste, so associating with Apeel allows us to offer our customers more durable citrus fruits that will help them reduce waste at home, improve their experience and support a healthy diet,"

"We are very pleased to be able to expand the global availability of our solution with Eroski, a true pioneer in its commitment to a sustainable food system and care for the environment. Now all of your customers will have more time to enjoy fresh citrus while we are able to unlock economic value for suppliers and retailers in this new market," added Apeel CEO James Rogers.

Preventing Food Waste

Through its Zero Waste programme, Eroski donates food to people in vulnerable situations in association with more than 100 social groups.

This programme guarantees that no food fit for consumption is discarded in its stores, and is delivered to social organisations near each store.

The retailer collaborates with the Spanish Federation of Food Banks on this initiative, as well as with other social entities that help disadvantaged groups and people at risk of exclusion.

The Spanish chain also markets fruit and vegetables deemed 'ugly' because of their appearance or size.

Other measures implemented include discounts on products close to their expiration date and donating of food that is not fit for human consumption, but suitable for animals, to shelters and zoos.

