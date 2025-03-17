Eroski To Purchase Over 350 Tonnes Of Cantabrian Anchovies In 2025 Fishing Campaign

Spanish retail chain Eroski expects to purchase more than 350 tonnes of Cantabrian anchovies during the 2025 fishing campaign, which runs from March to mid-June.

In the previous season, the company sourced more than 342 tonnes, with 85% of the anchovies featuring the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) seal.

For this campaign, Eroski expects to purchase approximately 100 tonnes of anchovies with the Eusko Label, representing those from ports in Basque.

Through this initiative, the company hopes to consolidate its leadership in the fresh produce segment and responsible food marketing as part of its Contigo (With You) commercial model, which emphasises healthy and sustainable consumption.

Focus On Sustainability

In 2017, the chain became the first and only Spanish retailer to pass the MSC audit for certifying the chain of custody of fresh fish from sustainable fisheries.

This certification covers 461 fresh fish counters and eight certified platforms for bulk sales of MSC- and GGN-certified products.

The MSC accreditation involves audits of both the fishery and companies involved in handling the fish, ensuring traceability and adherence to best practices across the entire chain of custody for products that carry the blue MSC seal.

Key criteria include the status of fish populations, the impact of fishing methods on habitats, and the overall management of the fishery.

Eroski added that it became the first Spanish retail chain and the second in Europe to pass the GlobalG.A.P. Certificate aquaculture chain-of-custody audit in 2019.

The certification confirms the farmed species sold at its fish counters are produced safely and sustainably.

Recently, Iberdrola and Eroski entered into a collaboration that seeks to reduce the carbon footprint of all Eroski supermarket outlets.