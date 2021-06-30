ESM Magazine

Fishing Group Europêche Calls On Consumers To Boycott Products From Norway

Published on Jun 30 2021



Europêche, which represents fishing organisations across the European Union, has called on consumers to boycott seafood products from Norway, over what it says is an 'unlawful grab' of the bloc's fish quota.

In a statement, Europêche said that Norway was taking advantage of the UK's departure from the EU to 'unlawfully appropriate long-held EU fishing quota', of both cod and mackerel. In turn, the group claimed that this 'reckless and irresponsible' behaviour has prompted other countries, including the Faroe Islands, to follow suit and similarly increase their quota share of mackerel.

Destined For Europe

