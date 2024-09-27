Four Fifths Of Shoppers Don't Know the Best Way To Store Pineapples

Some four-fifths of shoppers (81%) in the UK and Ireland don't know the best way to store pineapples, new research from Fyffes has found.

The survey, which assessed consumption habits and knowledge of pineapples, revealed that only 19% of respondents store pineapples correctly by chopping them and refrigerating the pieces.

Close to a third (31%), meanwhile, mistakenly leave pineapples in fruit bowls to ripen, unaware that Fyffes pineapples are ready to eat when purchased.

Crownless Pineapple

The research was undertaken to coincide with the launch of a new crownless pineapple unveiled by Fyffes for the European market.

According to the company, crownless pineapples take up less space during transportation, allowing over 30% more to be transported in a single shipment, helping to reduce carbon emissions. The removed crowns are either replanted or used as animal feed.

"The crownless pineapples mean we can help retailers meet their greenhouse gas reduction targets and reduce compostable waste," commented John Hopkins, managing director at Fyffes UK. "An unexpected benefit is the reaction from consumers who value the space saving in the shopping basket and storage at home. We hope to see pineapples become a staple in households across Europe and beyond.”

Sustainable Sourcing

The research also showed that 43% of consumers consider it important for pineapples to be sustainably and ethically sourced.

A significant number, 64%, would be willing to pay more for such produce, with 33% willing to pay 5% more and 22% willing to pay 10% more.

"At Fyffes, we have been delivering on our sustainability targets since we set our baseline in 2020, and we are keen to support retailers to meet this growing demand while reducing waste and carbon emissions through innovations like the launch of our new crownless pineapple," added Ciarán Sweeney, managing director at Fyffes Ireland.

ESM recently caught up with Helge Sparsoe, Fyffes chief executive – you can find that interview here.