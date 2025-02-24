52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

FrieslandCampina Posts Growth In Operating Profit In FY 2024

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
FrieslandCampina Posts Growth In Operating Profit In FY 2024

FrieslandCampina saw improved performance across its business groups in full-year 2024 with operating profit increasing to €527 million from €75 million in 2023.

The Dutch dairy giant was also boosted by implementing cost reductions and favourable market developments, such as higher commodity dairy prices.

FrieslandCampina's net profit increased to €321 million during the year from a loss of €149 million in 2023.

Revenue for the year declined by 1.1% to €12.9 billion due to unfavourable impact from currency translation. On a constant currency basis, it increased by 1.3%.

Jan Derck van Karnebeek, CEO of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. stated, "2024 was a year of transformation for FrieslandCampina, characterised by the implementation of Expedition 2030 and a new organisation model with seven business groups, supported by a global supply chain organisation and efficient support services."

ADVERTISEMENT

Annual Highlights

FrieslandCampina generated a positive operating cash flow of €900 million, up from €831 million in 2023.

The dairy group achieved cost savings of €315 million, including €222 million from its supply chain organisation.

Total compensation for member dairy farmers increased by 5.5% to €4.8 billion in 2024, with an average milk price of €52.95 per 100 kilograms of milk, including a supplementary cash payment of €1.21.

The year also saw milk supply from members decline 3.4% to 9.1 billion kilograms due to unfavourable weather conditions and dairy farmers shutting down their farms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greenhouse gas emissions at member dairy farms decreased 9.8% during the year in comparison to 2023.

Outlook 2025

With inflation expected to persist in 2025, FrieslandCampina expects cost reductions in the range of €100 to €150 million during the year.

It will be used to offset inflation, facilitate growth, and support the company’s profitability.

FrieslandCampina noted that the higher commodity dairy prices compared to the guaranteed price, and the positive effect of stocks that in 2024 contributed to a better result will not reoccur in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investments will be somewhat lower in 2025, due to the completion of large projects in 2024, it added.

Van Karnebeek stated, "I am grateful for what we have accomplished together this past year. The results for 2024 prove that we are on the right path, and in 2025 and beyond we will continue to work hard on a future-proof and successful FrieslandCampina for members, employees, and all other stakeholders of this great cooperative."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Arla Considers Closure Of Settle UK Facility, To Invest In Scottish Production Site
Arla Considers Closure Of Settle UK Facility, To Invest In Scottish Production Site
2
Fresh Produce

Arla Foods Reports Revenue Of €13.8bn In FY 2024
Arla Foods Reports Revenue Of &euro;13.8bn In FY 2024
3
Fresh Produce

Arla Names Lillie Li Valeur As New EVP Of International Business
Arla Names Lillie Li Valeur As New EVP Of International Business
4
Fresh Produce

Are Mussels The New Star Of Valentine’s Day Menus? 
Are Mussels The New Star Of Valentine&rsquo;s Day Menus?&nbsp;

Partner Content

Smart Trolleys: A Winning Formula For Grocers
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com