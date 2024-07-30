52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

FrieslandCampina Reports Growth In Operating Profit In First Half

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
FrieslandCampina Reports Growth In Operating Profit In First Half

Dutch dairy giant FrieslandCampina has reported an increase in operating profit to €301 million in the first half of 2024, from €47 million in the corresponding period last year.

This 'significant' increase was driven by improvement in volume mix, less expensive inventories, smaller differences between commodity dairy prices and the guaranteed price, and cost-saving measures implemented by the company.

Despite the good performance of value-added products, revenue in the first half decreased by 6.7% year on year to €6.4 billion due to lower milk prices and currency translation effects.

Net result for the period increased to €183 million from €8 million in the first half of 2023, the company added.

The dairy group achieved cost savings of €152 million in this period as a result of the implementation of its Expedition 2030 strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

'A Strong Start'

Jan Derck van Karnebeek, CEO of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., stated, “In the first half of 2024, we have worked hard on improving our results on the basis of the Expedition 2030 strategy that we launched at the end of 2023.

“Starting this year, FrieslandCampina is focusing on specific product/market combinations with its seven business groups. Collectively, these business groups have the task of optimally valorising the milk of our member dairy farmers. [...]. We are seeing that the changes that we have implemented since the end of 2023 have led to a strong start in 2024.”

First-Half Highlights

The cash flow in the first half amounted to €397 million, up from €90 million in the same period last year.

Working capital increased due to changes in volume mix and the low level at year-end 2023, FrieslandCampina noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cooperative processed approximately 4.7 billion kilograms of milk from dairy farmer members in the first six months of 2024, witnessing a year-on-year decline of 3.2%.

FrieslandCampina attributed this decline in milk supply to member dairy farmers who opted for the Exit Scheme, which was a condition set by the European Commission for approving the merger between Friesland Foods and Campina, which closed on 9 November 2023.

Outlook

The dairy cooperative expects to face continued economic uncertainties in the second half of the year, similar to those experienced in the first half.

Prices for commodity dairy products remain volatile and inflation is expected to rise, it noted.

It will increase its marketing efforts in the second half to consolidate its market position and continue with the optimisation of production processes and milk processing capacity under the Expedition 2030 strategy.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Coop Switzerland Implements New Measure To Prevent Food Waste
Coop Switzerland Implements New Measure To Prevent Food Waste
2
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

The Bakery And Pastry Industry In 2024 – The Full Loaf
The Bakery And Pastry Industry In 2024 &ndash;&nbsp;The Full Loaf
3
Fresh Produce

SULAPRO Carrot Juicer: An Efficient, Profitable Juicing Solution For Supermarkets
SULAPRO Carrot Juicer: An Efficient, Profitable Juicing Solution For Supermarkets
4
Fresh Produce

Consum Increases Purchase Of Local Stone Fruit By A Fifth
Consum Increases Purchase Of Local Stone Fruit By A Fifth

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com