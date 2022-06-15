FrieslandCampina To Sell Parts Of German Consumer Business

Dutch dairy giant FrieslandCampina has announced that it plans to sell parts of its German consumer business to the Theo Müller Group.

It plans to sell the Landliebe, Tuffi, Südmilch, Puddis and Mondelice brands, various private labels in the white-dairy range produced in Germany, and the foodservice brand Gastro.

FrieslandCampina will also divest its production facilities, warehouses, and distribution centres in Heilbronn, Cologne and Schefflenz.

‘Successful Dairy Portfolio’

Stefan Müller, chairman of the supervisory board of the Theo Müller Group, commented, “We are convinced that this acquisition will be highly complementary to our successful dairy portfolio on the German market and will make a positive contribution to the growth course of Theo Müller.”

FrieslandCampina has informed the approximately 1,000 employees of its German unit of the decision.

Following the divestiture, the dairy cooperative will focus on the marketing and sales of its international brands, such as Valess and Chocomel, cheese brands including Frico and Holland Master, and private labels produced outside Germany.

It will retain its professional business and maintain its presence in the German market with Kievit in Lippstadt and DFE Pharma in Goch and Nörten-Hardenberg.

‘A Suitable Successor’

A member of Royal FrieslandCampina’s executive board and the president of its food-and-beverage division, Roel van Neerbos, commented, “The market position and results of FrieslandCampina Germany have improved significantly in recent years through targeted measures.

“Nevertheless, we are convinced that in the new owner, [the] Theo Müller Group, we have found a suitable successor who, through synergy benefits, will be able to further develop this company successfully.”

FrieslandCampina will continue to collect and process milk from its German dairy farmer members.

The rights and obligations associated with membership of the cooperative will remain unchanged, and farmer members will be entitled to the FrieslandCampina guaranteed price, supplementary cash payment, allocation of profit to the general reserves, and, if applicable, any supplementary payments.

The new owner will take over the supplier contracts of the German non-member dairy farmers, FrieslandCampina added.

