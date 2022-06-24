Germany's DMK Group Sees Stable Sales In FY 2021

German dairy firm Deutsche Milchkontor (DMK) has posted sales of €5.5 billion in its financial year 2021, which is on a par with the previous year.

Earnings increased to €27 million during the financial year, from €24.9 million in 2020, while equity ratio remained stable at 33.8%.

'Long-Term Strategy'

The group added that its stable results are 'no coincidence but a consequence of our long-term strategy'.

CEO Ingo Müller, commented, "Despite all the challenges, DMK Group can look back on a stable fiscal year 2021. The three prevailing social issues - crises, conflicts and climate change - will continue to challenge the world in 2022 and call for joint solutions. For the company, its ‘Vision 2030’ continues to be its course and proven compass in this regard.”

DMK's average payout price for cooperative farmers in 2021 was 35.88 cents/kg, 0.14 cents above the official national comparison (BLE), the dairy giant noted.

Outlook

DMK Group believes it is well-positioned with its ‘Vision 2030’ strategy and will continue to pursue it in the current year.

The company will also focus on securing its supply chains and energy supply amid disruptions and rising prices.

Müller added, "Thanks to the consistent implementation of our Vision 2030, we are now in a position to act instead of being forced to react. That is the result of our joint work."

The company added that it sees a great opportunity to be part of a massive transformation and play a major role in shaping the nutrition of the future.

