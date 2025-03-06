IDDBA 2025: Global Dairy, Deli, Bakery Leaders To Gather In New Orleans

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a non-profit trade association that plays a crucial role in supporting the dairy, deli, bakery, and food service industries.

A global community of professionals, the IDDBA includes retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, and distributors, who collaborate to address industry challenges.

The association’s primary goal is to provide practical, actionable tools that drive business growth. It achieves this through events, programmes, and resources designed to offer real-world solutions to industry challenges.

As consumer preferences shift, technology advances, and market dynamics evolve, the IDDBA empowers businesses with the knowledge they need to remain competitive and innovative.

IDDBA’s offerings — ranging from educational programmes to networking opportunities and data-driven insights – benefit members as they seek to grow their businesses in a competitive marketplace.

One of the most significant benefits of IDDBA membership is participation in the association’s annual trade show.

This industry-only event offers a focused environment where businesses can connect directly with potential partners, suppliers, and clients.

IDDBA 2025

This year’s show, IDDBA 2025, will take place from 1-3 June in New Orleans, Louisiana. An estimated 9,500 industry professionals will attend, exploring 225,000 square feet of exhibiting space that will include over 800 exhibitors, representing 28 countries.

Attendees looking to meet new buyers, explore fresh products, or stay informed about emerging trends, can accomplish all of this in one place.

IDDBA serves as a vital resource for industry professionals in the dairy, deli, bakery, and food service industries.

Thanks to its annual trade show, educational initiatives, and data insights, IDDBA membership is a valuable investment for companies seeking long-term success.

For more information, visit www.iddba.org.

