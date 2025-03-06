52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

IDDBA 2025: Global Dairy, Deli, Bakery Leaders To Gather In New Orleans

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
IDDBA 2025: Global Dairy, Deli, Bakery Leaders To Gather In New Orleans

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a non-profit trade association that plays a crucial role in supporting the dairy, deli, bakery, and food service industries.

A global community of professionals, the IDDBA includes retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, and distributors, who collaborate to address industry challenges.

The association’s primary goal is to provide practical, actionable tools that drive business growth. It achieves this through events, programmes, and resources designed to offer real-world solutions to industry challenges.

As consumer preferences shift, technology advances, and market dynamics evolve, the IDDBA empowers businesses with the knowledge they need to remain competitive and innovative.

IDDBA’s offerings — ranging from educational programmes to networking opportunities and data-driven insights – benefit members as they seek to grow their businesses in a competitive marketplace.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most significant benefits of IDDBA membership is participation in the association’s annual trade show.

This industry-only event offers a focused environment where businesses can connect directly with potential partners, suppliers, and clients.

IDDBA 2025

This year’s show, IDDBA 2025, will take place from 1-3 June in New Orleans, Louisiana. An estimated 9,500 industry professionals will attend, exploring 225,000 square feet of exhibiting space that will include over 800 exhibitors, representing 28 countries.

Attendees looking to meet new buyers, explore fresh products, or stay informed about emerging trends, can accomplish all of this in one place.

ADVERTISEMENT

IDDBA serves as a vital resource for industry professionals in the dairy, deli, bakery, and food service industries.

Thanks to its annual trade show, educational initiatives, and data insights, IDDBA membership is a valuable investment for companies seeking long-term success.

For more information, visit www.iddba.org.

This article was written in partnership with IDDBA.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Aryzta Reports 'Robust' Performance In A Volatile FY 2024
Aryzta Reports 'Robust' Performance In A Volatile FY 2024
2
Fresh Produce

Arla Considers Closure Of Settle UK Facility To Invest In Scottish Production Site
Arla Considers Closure Of Settle UK Facility To Invest In Scottish Production Site
3
Fresh Produce

FrieslandCampina Posts Growth In Operating Profit In FY 2024
FrieslandCampina Posts Growth In Operating Profit In FY 2024
4
Fresh Produce

Arla Foods Reports Revenue Of €13.8bn In FY 2024
Arla Foods Reports Revenue Of &euro;13.8bn In FY 2024
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com