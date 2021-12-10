Kaufland To Switch Completely To German-Origin Fresh Pork Next Year

Kaufland has announced that it plans to switch its entire range of fresh pork to German-origin meat in the coming year.

Currently, around 80% of all fresh pork and 100% of meat and sausage products sold under its own-brand K-Wertätze are of German origin.

German-origin pork ensures that the meat is sourced from animals born and reared in the country. It includes fattening, slaughtering and subsequent stages, such as processing of the meat.

'Sustainable German Agriculture'

Stefan Rauschen, managing director of fresh purchasing, said, “We stand for sustainable German agriculture as well as a fair and long-term partnership with our suppliers and contract farmers. The majority of our fresh pork is already completely born, raised, fattened, slaughtered and processed in Germany.

“We support German pig and piglet fatteners in particular. With the consistent and complete conversion in the coming year, we are showing our clear commitment to German agriculture."

Read More: Kaufland Celebrates Five Years Of Quality Meat Programme

Secure Sales And Qualitative Growth

Kaufland’s Wertätze quality meat programme ensures secure sales and qualitative growth for farmers over a long period of time.

Farmers who supply Kaufland with pork that meets the level 3 outdoor climate requirements receive a minimum price of €1.40 per kilogram as well as an animal welfare bonus and a bonus for GMO-free feeding, the retailer added.

In September, the company also introduced a minimum price for pork from level 2 husbandry, creating more a reliable source of income for farmers.

Kaufland labels products from German agriculture with the ‘Qualität aus Deutschland’ (Quality from Germany) seal.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.