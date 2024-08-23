Lidl Switzerland Exported Over 3,000 Tonnes Of Local Cheese In 2023

Lidl Switzerland exported over 3,000 tonnes of cheese in 2023, accounting for around 5% of Swiss cheese exports to Europe.

The discounter reported growth in the export volumes of Swiss cheese, sausage and rösti during the year.

Lidl Switzerland also exported nine tonnes of sausage and meat products and over 600 tonnes of rösti to other European countries.

The sales of Swiss cheese increased by more than 400 tonnes during the year despite an overall decline in exports for the category.

The top three destinations for Swiss cheese from Lidl Switzerland in 2023 were Germany, Netherlands and Romania, respectively.

The most popular Swiss cheese products at Lidl abroad are organic cottage cheese as well as Appenzeller and Gruyère AOP, the company noted.

Theme Week Campaign

Lidl offers a wide range of products and seeks to offer a variety of products to the customers' plate.

Lidl Switzerland offers country-specific products as part of its theme week campaign for Italy, France, Spain, and the Balkans.

The discount chain operates branches in over 31 countries globally, with 25 sourcing products from Switzerland and offering local food producers an additional sales channel.

Packaging Initiative

Recently, Lidl Switzerland introduced cellulose film packaging for its organic cheese range in partnership with Hardegger Käse dairy.

The new cellulose packaging, which houses the popular Alpstein and Usserrhödler organic mountain cheeses, is made from recycled wood sourced from FSC-certified forests.

Production of the packaging is free from fossil fuels, while the packaging itself effectively preserves the cheese's flavour while ensuring food safety.

