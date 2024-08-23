52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

Lidl Switzerland Exported Over 3,000 Tonnes Of Local Cheese In 2023

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Lidl Switzerland Exported Over 3,000 Tonnes Of Local Cheese In 2023

Lidl Switzerland exported over 3,000 tonnes of cheese in 2023, accounting for around 5% of Swiss cheese exports to Europe.

The discounter reported growth in the export volumes of Swiss cheese, sausage and rösti during the year.

Lidl Switzerland also exported nine tonnes of sausage and meat products and over 600 tonnes of rösti to other European countries.

The sales of Swiss cheese increased by more than 400 tonnes during the year despite an overall decline in exports for the category.

The top three destinations for Swiss cheese from Lidl Switzerland in 2023 were Germany, Netherlands and Romania, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most popular Swiss cheese products at Lidl abroad are organic cottage cheese as well as Appenzeller and Gruyère AOP, the company noted.

Theme Week Campaign

Lidl offers a wide range of products and seeks to offer a variety of products to the customers' plate.

Lidl Switzerland offers country-specific products as part of its theme week campaign for Italy, France, Spain, and the Balkans.

The discount chain operates branches in over 31 countries globally, with 25 sourcing products from Switzerland and offering local food producers an additional sales channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Packaging Initiative

Recently, Lidl Switzerland introduced cellulose film packaging for its organic cheese range in partnership with Hardegger Käse dairy.

The new cellulose packaging, which houses the popular Alpstein and Usserrhödler organic mountain cheeses, is made from recycled wood sourced from FSC-certified forests.

Production of the packaging is free from fossil fuels, while the packaging itself effectively preserves the cheese's flavour while ensuring food safety.

Elsewhere, a new study has found that some 65% of UK shoppers have switched either 'some' or 'all' of their shopping to Aldi and Lidl,

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Russian Pork Producers Target EU’s Share Of China's Pork Market
Russian Pork Producers Target EU&rsquo;s Share Of China's Pork Market
2
Fresh Produce

Norway's Kiwi Cuts Prices Of Popular Vegetables To Promote Healthy Eating
Norway's Kiwi Cuts Prices Of Popular Vegetables To Promote Healthy Eating
3
Fresh Produce

DMK Group Names Carsten Bönig As New Finance Chief
DMK Group Names Carsten B&ouml;nig As New Finance Chief
4
Fresh Produce

Saputo Reports Growth In Revenue, Earnings In First Quarter
Saputo Reports Growth In Revenue, Earnings In First Quarter
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com