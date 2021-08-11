ESM Magazine

Published on Aug 11 2021

Lidl Switzerland Introduces ‘Sushi Corner’ In Select Outlets

Lidl Switzerland is offering a range of around 14 sushi items in 40 selected branches across the country.

The concept, presented in the refrigerated shelves and chests, has been named ‘Sushi Corner.’

The retailer will consider expanding the concept to other branches based on the response from the initial rollout in 40 stores.

The New Range

The introduction of the new sushi range will see Lidl Switzerland double the number of products offered.

It includes onigiris or rice balls coated with fine nori seaweed that have different tastes and fillings.

The onigiris are available in chicken teriyaki, salmon edamame, shiitake soy sauce flavours.

In select outlets, ‘Sushi Corner’ will also offer products that complement sushi, such as Japanese soy sauces and prawns with dip.

The new range also includes vegetarian sushi items.

All fish products offered in the new sushi range are MSC or ASC certified, Lidl Switzerland added.

Sushi is seeing a growth in popularity among the Swiss, with onigiri, nori and other items gaining prominence in the retail trade.

Recently, Lidl Switzerland announced plans to make its range of eggs more sustainable, animal-friendly, and regional by offering free-range eggs from various Swiss regions, as well as Terra Natura eggs, which are produced in accordance with IP Suisse guidelines.

In February of this year, it became the first retailer in Switzerland to label its meat products with an animal welfare rating from the Swiss animal welfare organisation STS.

