Fresh Produce

New Zealand's Fonterra Posts Growth In Profit, Earnings In H1

By Dayeeta Das
Dairy co-operative Fonterra has reported a 16% year-on-year increase in operating profit to NZ $1.1 billion (€580 million), and earnings per share of 44 cents, up 10% year on year, in the first half of its financial year.

The New Zealand-based company has decided to pay an interim dividend of 22 cents per share, alongside a 2024/25 season forecast farmgate milk price midpoint of $10.00 per kgMS.

CEO of Fonterra, Miles Hurrell stated, “We’re focusing on driving value which includes delivering strong financial performance while achieving the highest sustainable farmgate milk price."

Half-Year Highlights

Profit after tax for the period amounted to NZ $729 million (€386.6 million), registering an increase of 8%.

Fonterra attributed its performance to an optimised product mix, designed to capture value across the cooperative’s sales channels.

The ingredients channel saw a 3.9% decline in sales volume with operating profit increasing by $229 million, to $696 million,

The foodservice channel reported sales volume growth of 8.3%, with an improvement in gross margins in the second quarter.

The consumer division reported 8.5% growth in sales volume and margin growth despite higher farmgate milk prices.

Outlook

Recently, Fonterra increased its full-year earnings forecast range to 55-75 cents per share.

Hurrell stated, “The co-op is in great shape, with milk collections, the forecast farmgate milk price and earnings performance all up on this time last year.

“As we look to the balance of the year ahead, we’re focused on maintaining this momentum in performance, while progressing delivery of our strategy, including the dual-track consumer divestment process which is on track, as planned.”

