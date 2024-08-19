Norway's Kiwi Cuts Prices Of Popular Vegetables To Promote Healthy Eating

Norwegian discount retailer Kiwi is reducing the prices of around 25 best-selling vegetables as shoppers perceive price as the biggest barrier to healthy eating.

Seven out of ten people want to follow the dietary advice of consuming five and eight portions of fruit and vegetables a day, but they find it too expensive, a survey conducted by Respons Analyse on behalf of Kiwi revealed.

As many as 94% of the respondents believe that fruit and vegetables have become ‘somewhat or very expensive’.

'Price Is The Strongest Tool'

Kiwi CEO, Jan Paul Bjørkøy said, "People's health has been a matter of our hearts for almost 20 years, and we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to eat healthy. We know that price is the strongest tool we have to inspire customers to choose healthy alternatives.

"That is why Kiwi is cutting the prices corresponding to the VAT on the most sold Norwegian vegetables for the next four weeks."

ADVERTISEMENT

The price cuts will apply to several vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, new potatoes, carrots, and cucumbers, among others.

The promotion campaign will last until Sunday, 15 September. Moreover, Kiwi Plus customers will also get a 15% bonus.

Other Findings

The Respons Analyse survey found that more than six out of ten respondents opted out of healthy foods because of their financial condition.

Price increases were most noticeable in the fruit and vegetable category among food items.

ADVERTISEMENT

For shoppers aged under 35, low price is the most important factor when shopping for food.

The survey included 1,089 respondents and was conducted in week 29 of 2024.

Read More: Norwegians Spent 12.9% More On Cross-Border Trade In H1 2024