Fresh Produce

Parmigiano Reggiano Sales Up By 15% In First Half

By Branislav Pekic
The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium has reported strong sales in the first half of its 2024 financial year, following a record-breaking year in 2023.

Total sales increased by 15.1% compared to the same period last year, to 70,742 tonnes, driven by growth in both the domestic and export markets.

In Italy, sales rose by 12.9% to 35,818 tonnes, with particularly strong performances seen in the large-scale retail trade (+14.5%) and industry channels (+23.8%).

Exports surged by 17.5% to 34,924 tonnes, with increases in both EU (+13% to 19,337 tonnes) and non-EU countries (+23.7% to 15,586 tonnes).

International sales were boosted by a variety of cheese formats, including whole wheels, grated, and specialty options. Portion sizes, in particular, have seen a significant increase, of 21.9%.

United States The Key Market

The United States remains the top destination for Parmigiano Reggiano exports, with sales increasing by 21.7% in the first half of 2024 to 7,736 tonnes. To capitalise on this growth, the Consortium has expanded its presence in the country by establishing a new operational office.

Parmigiano Reggiano also achieved strong results in France (+9.6% to 7,268 tonnes), its second-largest market, and the leading market in the European Union. Germany (+15.1% to 5,093 tonnes) also showed a significant rebound after facing challenges in 2023. Additionally, the UK (+18.8% to 3,839 tonnes) demonstrated a positive recovery, despite the impact of Brexit.

International Markets

International markets also contributed to the positive results, with Canada seeing a 73.7% increase (1,471 tonnes) following quota-related issues in 2023. Japan, the leading Asian market for Parmigiano Reggiano, continued to see growth with an 11.3% increase (496 tonnes).

Emerging markets also performed well, with China (+43.8% to 25 tonnes) demonstrating steady growth despite low volumes. The Gulf Area (+84.5% to 123 tonnes) has also emerged as an emerging market for exports.

