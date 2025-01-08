Sales Of Fruit And Vegetables 'Skyrocket' At REMA 1000

Sales of fruit and vegetables 'skyrocketed' at REMA 1000 stores in Norway on the first week of the new year, the retailer said, boosted by promotions and consumer demand for healthier products.

Sales of fruit and vegetables were 22% higher in the first week of 2025, compared to the corresponding week in 2023, while compared to last year, sales increased by 2%.

"We will make it even easier for customers to make smart and healthy choices in their everyday lives," commented Pia Mellbye, sales and marketing director at REMA 1000.

Promotional Campaign

The Norwegian chain started the year with a 'Crazy Weekend' promotional campaign, that saw the price of five selected fruit and vegetable SKUs reduced by 50%.

Healthy products on promotion accounted for around 3.5% of total sales during the week, with fruit in particular seeing strong consumer demand, reporting a 28% increase in sales compared to last year.

Consumer Trust

"Almost two million Norwegians choose REMA 1000 every week," Mellbye added.

"It is a trust we want to prove ourselves worthy of, and a responsibility we take, to make everyday life both a little easier and healthier. We will always deliver fixed low prices and tempting promotions, especially on fruit and vegetables, so that it is easy for everyone to make good, healthy choices."

A recent study undertaken by REMA 1000, conducted by Norstat, found that one in three Norwegian consumers want to eat more vegetables in order to achieve a healthier diet. In addition, last August, Norway's Helsedirektoratet (Health Directorate), issued new guidance on fruit and vegetable consumption, encouraging consumer to eat preferably eight, but at least five servings of fruit and vegetables per day.