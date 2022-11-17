Sorma Group Launches New Website

Sorma Group has launched a new website, www.sormagroup.com. In line with the growing potential of digitalisation, and the tendency to use the web as a primary search source, the site aims to deliver more accessible information about the entire Sorma Group offering.

“Sorma is the only organisation able to design an entire processing line, from A to Z,” said Mario Mercadini, the company’s marketing manager, “We decided to produce a new website in order to provide all our customers with a simple, user-friendly way of exploring the Sorma Group’s vast selection of products.

"It was not easy to organise an integrated offering of over 160 machinery and 50 packaging models, but we wanted to give our customers an additional support service.”

The new website aims to offer the full line of automated machinery and packaging materials needed to meet the customer’s demands. Machines, Packaging and Sorter Machines are the three menu headings under which Sorma Group’s product offering is subdivided.

Sorter Machines have their own specific page because Sorma wishes to highlight these products, which use different software and technologies from weighing and packing machines and are also viewed as a separate category by the fruit and vegetable industry itself. Other sections within the menu include Sustainability, News, The Group, Customers and Used.

Sorma believes one of the most important, leading-edge innovations, which brings the customer closer to visitors, is interactive rendering. Placed at the start of the Machines section, it portrays the phases in the processing of fruit and vegetables in the warehouse.

“The new portal is Sorma's business card,” Mercadini continues. “It is designed to transmit the company’s working philosophy, which focuses on providing a complete, correlated response to the fruit and vegetable trade’s various post-harvesting requirements. This is done both with a vertical approach, with high quality products entirely designed, developed and built by Sorma, and horizontally, with the breadth of packaging machinery and materials (strips, nets and labels).”

