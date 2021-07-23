SPAR Austria Supports Redevelopment Of AMA Quality Seal

Published on Jul 23 2021 7:28 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Spar / Pork / Spar Austria / World News / AMA / Austrian Farmers

SPAR Austria has announced its support for the proposed redevelopment of the AMA quality seal for pork.

The seal aims to focus more on animal welfare and climate protection by 2030.

AMA

SPAR Austria has collaborated with AMA for over 25 years for certified domestic pork.

The redevelopment of the quality mark includes a step-by-step plan up to 2030 for farmers. It aims to give them the time needed to implement changes to meet the new standards.

SPAR Austria board member Hans K Reisch, who is responsible for SPAR's TANN meat processing operations, said, "The new step-by-step plan for AMA-Gütesiegel-Schweins (AMA Quality Seal Pig) brings even more animal welfare and climate protection to our shelves."

In the negotiations for further development, the retailer supported the gradual and medium-term introduction of stricter requirements for animal husbandry, instead of sudden changes that would have given farmers little time for adaptation.

It will also prevent concerns around fewer co-operating farms and a reliance on imports of cheap foreign pork.

Co-operation Between Retailers And Consumers

Dr Johann Schlederer, managing director of the Association of Agricultural Processing Companies and head of the Schweinebörse (Pig Exchange), said, "The further development of pig fattening is only possible in co-operation with retailers and consumers, because the additional costs for agriculture will be reflected in the price.

Advertisement

"This is why a constructive exchange with the relevant parties in the domestic supply chain is so important,"

The adoption of the step-by-step will give farmers planning security.

By 2030, one million pigs will come from organic and animal welfare farming and self-sufficiency with protein feed will increase to 90%.

For consumers, pork from organic and animal welfare farming will be recognisable at a glance through clear labeling.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.