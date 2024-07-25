SULAPRO Carrot Juicer: An Efficient, Profitable Juicing Solution For Supermarkets

SULAPRO Carrot Juicer, the world's first commercial self-service carrot juicer, brings to the consumer freshly pressed, healthy, 100% natural carrot juice.

Developed especially for supermarkets, the SULAPRO Carrot Juicer transforms the time-consuming and messy process of juicing carrots at home into a quick and eye-catching self-service experience at the store.

Carrot juice is a slightly sweet, highly nutritious low-calorie drink consumed and appreciated for its taste and many well-known health-promoting benefits.

With the SULAPRO Carrot Juicer, your store can expand its retail range and stand out among others by being the first to offer customers a healthy vegetable juice alternative and an eye-catching self-service experience. While holding the tap, the customer can observe carrots ascending and dropping, one by one, into the pressing system and flowing out as freshly made carrot juice.

The SULAPRO Carrot Juicer works efficiently and profitably. Carrots have a high juice yield and are considerably less expensive than most fruits conventionally used for juicing, so higher profit margins are achieved.

The juicer is easy and safe to use and requires only five minutes of cleaning at the end of the day.

Technical Features

Innovative Feeding Mechanism: Equipped with an innovative and visible one-by-one feeding mechanism, the SULAPRO Carrot Juicer processes whole carrots with minimum preparation – simply wash the carrots, cut off their green ends, and put the entire batch into the feeding basket.

Practical Bottle Holder: The SULAPRO Carrot Juicer features a practical bottle holder, designed to hold bottles with volumes of 330ml, 500ml and 1,000ml. The holder can also be modified for bottles of other shapes and sizes.

Integrated Bottle Dispenser: This is designed to hold 50 bottles of 250ml, 330ml or 500ml as standard. Dispensers compatible with bottles of other volumes up to 1,000ml are also available as an option.

External Design Options: The SULAPRO Carrot Juicer is available in two external design options. Alternatively, external designs aligning with your brand or store identity can be ordered.

For more information, visit www.sulapro.com.

This article was written in partnership with SULAPRO.