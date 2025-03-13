UK's Co-op Introduces New Prawn Welfare Policy

UK's Co-op has achieved a 100% ablation-free status for its fresh and frozen prawns and has pledged to introduce electrical stunning for all farmed prawns by 2027.

This initiative aims to eliminate the practice of eyestalk ablation, a method used to stimulate rapid egg production, which inflicts unnecessary stress and physical harm on prawns.

By transitioning to electrical stunning, Co-op will ensure that prawns reach unconsciousness instantaneously before slaughter, thereby reducing pain and distress.

An Important Precedent

In collaboration with the Aquatic Life Institute (ALI), Co-op’s new policy will affect an estimated 37,837,837 prawns annually.

The removal of eyestalk ablation prevents the mutilation associated with the process, which has been linked to reduced immune function and higher mortality rates.

The commitment to implement electrical stunning across the entire prawn supply chain is expected to set an important precedent within the UK retail sector, reinforcing the feasibility of combining ethical sourcing with operational efficiency.

ALI has provided technical resources, expert recommendations and industry insights to support Co-op in developing and implementing this policy.

This move aligns with broader efforts by several major UK retailers, including M&S, Waitrose & Partners, Tesco, and Sainsbury's, to integrate higher welfare standards into their supply chains.

Industry Implications

The adoption of these measures by Co-op reflects an increasing consumer demand for improved animal welfare practices within the food industry.

The policy not only addresses ethical concerns but also aligns with sustainability goals and efforts to reduce reputational risks.

The implementation of humane slaughter methods is regarded as a step in meeting evolving regulatory and market trends.

Cecilia Valenza, corporate engagement lead at ALI, stated, “This is not just a Co-op success—this is a step toward industry-wide reform, encouraging other companies to adopt similar commitments.

“We urge other retailers to follow Co-op’s lead by committing to phasing out eyestalk ablation and implementing humane slaughter methods.”