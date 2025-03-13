52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

UK's Co-op Introduces New Prawn Welfare Policy

By Alexandru Negrici

Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
UK's Co-op Introduces New Prawn Welfare Policy

UK's Co-op has achieved a 100% ablation-free status for its fresh and frozen prawns and has pledged to introduce electrical stunning for all farmed prawns by 2027.

This initiative aims to eliminate the practice of eyestalk ablation, a method used to stimulate rapid egg production, which inflicts unnecessary stress and physical harm on prawns.

By transitioning to electrical stunning, Co-op will ensure that prawns reach unconsciousness instantaneously before slaughter, thereby reducing pain and distress.

An Important Precedent

In collaboration with the Aquatic Life Institute (ALI), Co-op’s new policy will affect an estimated 37,837,837 prawns annually.

The removal of eyestalk ablation prevents the mutilation associated with the process, which has been linked to reduced immune function and higher mortality rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commitment to implement electrical stunning across the entire prawn supply chain is expected to set an important precedent within the UK retail sector, reinforcing the feasibility of combining ethical sourcing with operational efficiency.

ALI has provided technical resources, expert recommendations and industry insights to support Co-op in developing and implementing this policy.

This move aligns with broader efforts by several major UK retailers, including M&S, Waitrose & Partners, Tesco, and Sainsbury's, to integrate higher welfare standards into their supply chains.

Industry Implications

The adoption of these measures by Co-op reflects an increasing consumer demand for improved animal welfare practices within the food industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policy not only addresses ethical concerns but also aligns with sustainability goals and efforts to reduce reputational risks.

The implementation of humane slaughter methods is regarded as a step in meeting evolving regulatory and market trends.

Cecilia Valenza, corporate engagement lead at ALI, stated, “This is not just a Co-op success—this is a step toward industry-wide reform, encouraging other companies to adopt similar commitments.

“We urge other retailers to follow Co-op’s lead by committing to phasing out eyestalk ablation and implementing humane slaughter methods.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

IDDBA 2025: Global Dairy, Deli, Bakery Leaders To Gather In New Orleans
IDDBA 2025: Global Dairy, Deli, Bakery Leaders To Gather In New Orleans
2
Fresh Produce

Aryzta Reports 'Robust' Performance In A Volatile FY 2024
Aryzta Reports 'Robust' Performance In A Volatile FY 2024
3
Fresh Produce

Arla Considers Closure Of Settle UK Facility To Invest In Scottish Production Site
Arla Considers Closure Of Settle UK Facility To Invest In Scottish Production Site
4
Fresh Produce

FrieslandCampina Posts Growth In Operating Profit In FY 2024
FrieslandCampina Posts Growth In Operating Profit In FY 2024
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com