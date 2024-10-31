52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

VOG’s Brands Focus On Consumers

By Editorial
    • Supporting consumers and guiding them through the process of discovering and selecting the most suitable products – these are the core principles behind VOG – Home of apples’ marketing strategies.

    As a leading international player in the production and marketing of apples, the consortium is responding to the current situation of fruit and vegetable consumption with an innovative approach to apple promotion, which also takes different experiences and sectors into account.

    The challenge is not just to make apples competitive with other fresh fruit and vegetables, but to position them as a top choice for consumers during their shopping.

    VOG’s strategies, therefore, go beyond the basic values of fruit and vegetable products, such as quality, sensory characteristics, or health, to focus on consumers’ expectations, aspirations and experiences.

    ‘A Wide Assortment’

    Hannes Tauber [pictured, image 2], marketing manager at VOG, explains, “The possibility we have today to offer a wide assortment of varieties and brands for 12 months of the year makes it necessary to take a step beyond product-focused communication and listen to what consumers want.”

    Tauber adds, “We have to communicate how a specific apple responds to different lifestyles, explain how and when to consume it, and use the language of its audience when needed. At the same time, the challenge is to ensure that the product is available at the point of sale when consumers feel the need to buy it.

    “Anticipating consumer needs and satisfying them every time they buy a product is key to growing the apple category, and fruit and vegetable products in general,” Tauber concludes.

    For more information, visit www.vog.it.

    This article was written in partnership with VOG – Home of apples.

