Wolt Signs Agreement With Baker Brun In Norway

Finnish food delivery company Wolt has announced a collaboration with bakery chain Baker Brun to deliver freshly baked bread and other goods directly to homes in Bergen, Norway.

For now, the collaboration applies to bakery outlets in Blomsterdalen, Laksevåg, Oasen, Arken, Bakersmauet, Marineholmen and Telegrafen.

'Better Access'

"We are very happy to be able to offer our customers even better access to the freshest baked goods in town," said Elisabeth Stenersen, general manager of Wolt Norway.

"Baker Brun is known for its quality and tradition, with bread baked with real love, and we look forward to raising its products to new heights with our fast delivery service."

Fresh bread and baked goods have become a key part of Wolt's offering in recent years, with the group also collaborating with the bakery chain Baker Nordby in Oslo and Akershus, as well as a number of local bakeries.

"The collaboration with Wolt gives us a unique opportunity to reach more customers in a simple and efficient way," added Karoline Neset, chain manager at Baker Brun. "Now the people of Bergen can enjoy our baked goods with just the touch of a button."

Carrefour Polska

In May, Wolt expanded its collaboration with Carrefour Polska across 59 of its stores across the country, following a successful pilot in two stores.

The delivery service is currently available throughout Poland, including Łódź, Kraków, Poznań and Wrocław, the company noted.

The rollout will allow shoppers to shop online and receive deliveries within 35 minutes.

