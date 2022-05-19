Zummo Adds Freshly Cut Pineapple To Its Range Of Products

Valencian company Zummo is once again adapting to the needs of the consumer.

The Pina Slicer by Zummo brings fresh pineapple consumption closer to the consumer. It has been developed to simplify the process of transforming a fresh pineapple into a ready-to-eat format, offering an innovative shopping experience to customers and generating increased revenue for their business.

How does Pina Slicer make your life easier? All you have to do is choose a pineapple and Pina Slicer cuts the crown, removes the peel and core, and cuts it into slices, sticks or chunks.

Your pineapple is ready to eat in just 15 seconds!

For more information, visit the website zummocorp.com/en, or send an email to [email protected].

