Packaging And Design

ACE, EXTR:ACT Join Forces To Establish Food and Beverage Carton Alliance

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Two European associations, ACE (The Alliance for Beverage Cartons and the Environment) and EXTR:ACT, have come together to form the Food and Beverage Carton Alliance (FBCA).

The FBCA is described as a 'unified platform dedicated to advancing beverage cartons as essential, renewable, and circular packaging solutions', and will be based in Brussels.

The group will seek to unite beverage carton manufacturers and paperboard suppliers in embracing sustainable solutions, and also sees an opportunity to expand outside Europe.

It added that it plans to use its knowledge and expertise to develop 'robust
regulatory frameworks' for food packaging worldwide.

'A More Resilient Future'

“Our industry is working tirelessly in designing fully renewable and sustainable packaging solutions that meet the needs of both consumers and the planet,” commented Patrick Verhelst, president of the FBCA board. “We are excited to expand globally and champion the role of beverage cartons in building a more resilient, low-carbon future.”

The board of the FBCA comprises Verhelst, who is also senior director of business development at Elopak; Ulrika Wedberg, vice president, who also holds the position of executive vice president for sustainability and public affairs at Billerud; Karina Boers, head of sustainability development at SIG; Tamara Bullock, director corporate affairs, Europe and Americas, Tetra Pak; and Erik Hallberg, vice-president coating, converting and digital technology, Stora Enso.

'Evidence And Benchmarks'

“Through FBCA’s Global Centers of Expertise, Advocacy and Communications, we will provide the evidence and benchmarks needed to lead the way in sustainability progress,” added Annick Carpentier, FBCA executive director of global advocacy.

“We look forward to working with global partners in driving a circular bioeconomy, maximising functionality and efficiency along the life cycle.”

