Packaging And Design

By Alexandru Negrici

Albert Heijn Introduces Reusable Bread Bags In 600 Stores

Albert Heijn stores has rolled out new reusable bread bags in 600 stores in the Netherlands as part of a broader strategy within its the bakery department to reduce the use of plastic in packaging.

Albert Heijn seeks to reinforce its commitment to sustainable practices with this initiative.

Made from 100% recycled cotton and fully washable, this bag is designed to carry both small bread rolls and pastry products.

The reusable bread bag features an attractive design that also permits its use as a bread basket.

Reusable Bread Bags

Over the past few weeks, the product was tested by more than 700 customers.

Its introduction coincides with the launch of the Warm Recommended by Our Bakers campaign, which aims to highlight the extensive range of freshly baked breads, pastries and related bakery items available at Albert Heijn.

Constantijn Ninck Blok, director of merchandising and formats at Albert Heijn, explained that the bakery’s aroma welcomes customers upon entering the store.

The retailer offers a diverse selection of breads to suit various dietary requirements, including high-fibre, high-protein, gluten-free and sourdough varieties.

Other additions in the bakery section include Matisse bread, which utilises leftover grains from breweries, and swirl bread, designed to facilitate increased fibre consumption.

The Les Pains range, including the Les Pain de Boulogne, has also been reformulated with reduced salt content, and a protein-rich bread roll has been introduced alongside new gluten-free options.

Last year, Portuguese supermarket chain Pingo Doce introduced reusable bread bags made entirely from cotton and manufactured in Portugal. Elsewhere, Kaufland introduced a similar measure in the bakery section of all stores across the country.

