Aldi Portugal Launches Rubbish Bags Made From Recycled Plastic

Aldi Portugal has rolled out new 50-litre ‘Folia Eco’ rubbish bags, made from plastic sourced from across its operations.

The product launch forms part of the retailer’s commitment to sustainability and aims to contributing to the promotion of the circular economy.

The new waste bags are made from 100% recycled plastic films from the discounter's operations and will enable the reuse of around 170 tonnes of plastic per year.

Production Process

Produced by a national supplier, the ‘Folia Eco’ bags are the result of a production process that involves recycling the plastic films that protect and wrap products.

The waste bags include the Aldi commitment label '100% recycled plastic' on their packaging and have already gone on sale in stores.

Sold in packs of 15 units, they feature an optimised closure system for greater convenience , while the absence of stitching at the base prevents any spillage.

Portuguese Pact For Plastics

Last year, Aldi Portugal joined the ‘Portuguese Pact for Plastics’, an initiative of the ‘Smart Waste Portugal Association’, which aims to promote a circular economy for plastics in Portugal.

To achieve the goal of making 100% of own-brand packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by the end of 2025, the Aldi Nord and Aldi Sued groups recently developed the new Aldi International Recyclability Guidelines'.

The support document is intended for suppliers, and offers information on material sorting and recycling infrastructures in each country where both groups operate.

The document also includes detailed information on optimising packaging design for recyclability, thus contributing to the development of more sustainable packaging.

