Aldi UK Makes Flexible Plastic Recycling More Transparent With Flexible Plastic Fund

Aldi UK is providing full visibility on the journey of flexible plastic packaging collected from the public from front-of-store collection points through the recycling process to the end product with the help of the Flexible Plastic Fund (FPF).

The Flexible Plastic Fund (FPF) supports supermarkets and independently tracks and verifies material flow using an AI-powered evidence system – eco2Veritas – developed by Greenback Recycling Technologies.

Eco2Veritas tracks and certifies the amount of plastic collected, shows how much of it is sorted and into which polymers, and how much is reprocessed and into what end products.

Aldi receives funding from the FPF for recycling when the flexible plastic is tracked and certified as recycled by eco2Veritas.

'An Important First Step'

Anthony Meadows, chief digital officer at Greenback commented, “This collaboration is an important first step in making hard-to-recycle plastics circular in the UK. We developed eco2Veritas to incentivise recycling and to bring trust and transparency to drive the circular economy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Plastic and packaging director at Aldi UK, Luke Emery stated, “We are committed to tackling plastic waste. We know this is an issue that matters to our customers too, which is why we’re working with the Flexible Plastic Fund to further improve the recycling of flexible plastics collected in our stores.”

In February 2024, Aldi received its first certificate from eco2Veritas, confirming that 62 tonnes of in-scope Polyethylene (PE) and 25 tonnes of in-scope Polypropylene (PP) were recycled.

Currently, Aldi collects around 300 tonnes of post-consumer flexible plastic packaging per year.

The material from Aldi’s front-of-store collection points is taken to plastics recycler Jayplas until there is enough material to sort into two main polymers (PE and PP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The material is then pelletised and the PE is used to make refuse sacks, whilst the PP is used to make crates and trays.

The Flexible Plastic Fund (FPF)

In May of 2021, the FPF was established by Mars, Nestlé, PepsiCo and Unilever to improve recycling of flexible plastic packaging in the UK.

Partners of the FPF now include Abel & Cole, Ella’s Kitchen, Kiddylicious, Koninklijke Douwe Egberts, KP Snacks, Lotus Bakeries, McCain Foods, Natural Balance Foods, Ocado Retail, The Collective, pladis and Vitaflo.

Gareth Morton, FPF project lead at Ecosurety stated, “I’d like to congratulate everyone involved at Aldi, Greenback and Jayplas for their dedication and hard work in making this exciting initiative happen.[...]”

“Initiatives like this are essential to build confidence: the public needs to know that this material is actually being recycled; and the industry also needs to know what is possible using this feedstock and that being open about recycling and end destinations has strong benefits.”