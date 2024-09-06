Amcor Appoints Peter Konieczny As Chief Executive

Packaging firm Amcor has appointed Peter Konieczny as its new chief executive officer.

Konieczny held the role on an interim basis since April 2024, the company noted.

Amcor's board plans to nominate him as a director for election at the company's annual shareholders' meeting in November.

Amcor chairperson, Graeme Liebelt, said, "Peter has demonstrated exceptional leadership in every role he has held during his career at Amcor, including as interim CEO where he has led the company through a period of strengthening financial performance and set the business up for further progress.

"The board and I are confident Peter is the right person to lead Amcor, and we look forward to working with him to build on the strong foundation the Company has established over many years."

ADVERTISEMENT

An Experienced Professional

Konieczny is an experienced professional, who served as a member of the Amcor global management team since 2010.

He was the company's chief commercial officer from September 2020 to April 2024. In this role, he oversaw global category and product management, sustainability, R&D and procurement and was responsible for the Amcor Flexibles Latin America business.

Between 2019 and 2020, he served as president of Amcor Flexibles, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

He was the president of Amcor Flexibles Europe, Middle East & Africa between 2015 and 2019, and president of Amcor Specialty Cartons from 2010 to 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before joining Amcor, he spent five years as the president of Silgan White Cap, a global firm specialising in metal and plastic closures for the food and beverage industries.

He has also been a management consultant with McKinsey & Company. He also served as managing director and chief financial officer in the heavy industrial equipment industry.

Konieczny stated, "The business finished fiscal 2024 well with strong earnings growth, giving us confidence that momentum in the underlying business will continue to build in fiscal 2025 and beyond.

"Together with our continued commitment to safety, customer success and disciplined capital allocation, I believe Amcor is very well positioned to deliver industry leading value for our customers, our shareholders and the environment."