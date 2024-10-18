Amcor Sustainability Report Shows ‘Safest Year’ Yet

Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has released its 2024 sustainability report.

The report shows significant achievements and continued progress in the company’s sustainability aspirations.

In addition to having its safest year ever, more than 94% of Amcor’s flexible-packaging portfolio by area had a recycle-ready solution available, and 95% of rigid packaging by weight was recyclable in practice and at scale.

Recycled Material

Amcor also surpassed its goal of including 10% post-consumer recycled plastic one year ahead of schedule and purchased more than 254,000 metric tonnes of recycled material for its solutions.

Amcor CEO Peter Konieczny said, “Amcor has led the way in making incredible progress designing our products to be recyclable and more efficient, but design alone is not enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Society needs consumer participation and infrastructure development to make circularity real – to make sure used packaging is not left in nature, but recycled, to become new packaging.”

Decarbonisation Road Map

Konieczny added, “Sustainability is at the heart of our company and drives a sense of purpose, inspiration and energy in everything we do.”

Amcor’s short-term and net-zero targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, and the company published a decarbonisation road map, to share its approach to reaching net zero by 2050.

In addition, the company achieved a 9% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions, compared to FY23. Some 14% of the electricity used was renewable, which represents a 64% increase, compared to the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amcor chief sustainability officer David Clark added, “Amcor is committed to leading the packaging industry toward a circular society.

“We are ramping up our efforts in advocating for consistent and effective regulations, encouraging infrastructure development, and educating both customers and consumers. We can all contribute to a more sustainable future.”