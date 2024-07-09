52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Packaging And Design

Asda Discontinues Refill Trials In Current Format

By Dayeeta Das
UK retailer Asda has decided to end refill trials in its four existing stores, citing challenges in scaling and operating the initiative in its current format.

Asda added that it aims to explore new, scalable refill and prefill trials based on its learnings for improved customer uptake, operational feasibility and commercial viability.

The retailer shared the details in its 2023 Brighter Living Report – the fourth report documenting the company's progress towards its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets in the last calendar year.

Findings from the trial showed that cost, convenience, cleanliness, and perceived product quality were the key barriers that prevented customers from engaging with the refill proposition.

In 2020, Asda launched the refill trial at its store in Leeds, followed by three stores in Toryglen in Glasgow, York, and Milton Keynes in 2021.

ESG Report

Asda's ESG report unveiled that the company reduced its carbon emissions by 7% compared with 2022, and 15% since Asda first reported its full carbon footprint in 2020.

The retailer reported a 3% year-on-year increase in the percentage of recycled own-brand packaging to 96%.

The retailer implemented changes to its beef mince and steak trays, which helped cut the use of packaging materials by 120 tonnes annually and improve shelf life from nine days to 14 days on beef mince.

Over 1.8 million lids of Just Essentials soft cheese now include 30% recycled packaging materials, Asda noted.

The company also launched a new range of healthy food items under the Health Menu range, offering more than 40 nutritionist-approved products.

Asda announced an investment of £150 million in its retail pay for 2024. The retailer has invested a total of £415 million in increasing pay since the change of ownership in 2020.

