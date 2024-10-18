Carrefour Romania Partners With Bringo For Packaging Collection Service

Carrefour Romania has joined forces with Bringo, a Romanian grocery delivery service, for a packaging collection service that aligns with the Deposit Return System (DRS).

Customers can now recycle empty bottles and cans by handing them over to their Bringo delivery driver when placing an order from a Carrefour hypermarket.

For each item returned, customers will receive a refund of RON 0.50 (€0.10), which can be used towards their next Carrefour order through Bringo.

How It Works

To avail of the service, customers need to select the number of refundable packages they want to return in the Bringo app (up to 20) and prepare the packaging by separating it into plastic and metal/glass bags.

The deposit refund is issued as a voucher that can be used for future Carrefour orders on Bringo within 12 months.

Narcis Horhoianu, chief marketing officer and e-commerce at Carrefour Romania, stated, "Offering this home-based return option aligns with customers' needs for innovative and responsible solutions. By providing efficient options, we allow Romanians to focus on what matters most while contributing to essential sustainable initiatives like the DRS."

'Forefront Of Grocery Delivery'

Florina Dobre, CEO of Bringo, added,"Since our launch, we've been at the forefront of grocery delivery in Romania, introducing Bringo Mall to revolutionise online shopping. Now, we're excited to partner with Carrefour to support customers in the DRS, a crucial step towards a cleaner future for all. These initiatives highlight Bringo's unwavering commitment to convenience, sustainability, and innovation."

Only intact, empty DRS packaging marked as 'Refundable Packaging' is accepted by the service. Acceptable materials include plastic, glass, and metal containers between 0.1 litre and three litres. Packaging must be sealed and clean.

A collection service fee of RON 1.50 (€0.30) to RON 3.50 (€0.70) applies, based on the number of packages collected, the company added. This fee covers the operational costs of the service.

Bringo operates in 37 cities across Romania, partnering with 180 vendors. The service is available for orders placed from Carrefour hypermarkets, except in Bacău, Reșița, and Mangalia.