Checkpoint Systems Provides Boost To Plastic Recycling Sector

In line with its continued environmental commitments, Checkpoint Systems has announced the results of an independent study showing that its transparent RF labels and RFID inlays can be recycled safely, together with other household items.

The study, which was carried out by environmental service provider Interseroh+, has certified that Checkpoint's range of transparent RF labels and RFID inlays are suitable for recycling – meaning that they can be processed in the same way as other household items, without the need to separate them from the packaging.

A Boost For Plastic Recycling

Every year, Checkpoint manufactures 1.75 billion transparent RF labels, which are applied to a wide variety of plastic packaging around the world, including those made from polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP).

Labels are applied in-store or at the point of manufacture to protect products of all kinds, such as cleaning supplies, protein powder containers, confectionery, fresh meat, and more. This enables retailers to combat shoplifting, but once the item has been purchased, consumers are unlikely to remove the tags.

Without certification that the attached labels are recyclable, millions of plastic products could be mistakenly sent to incineration or landfill, over fears they might contaminate the recycling waste stream.

However, this latest announcement provides recyclers and retailers with peace of mind that Checkpoint-labeled plastic packaging materials can be safely recycled.

Sustainability Goals

Ivan Gosling, Global Product Manager at Checkpoint Systems, commented, "We are delighted with the results of this study, which clearly highlights our commitment to helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals.

"The news that our labels can be recycled with paper-based packaging marks another step forward on our journey to provide brands and retailers with high performing, quality labels that can be included in standard recycling processes to support environmental initiatives."

