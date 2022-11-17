Subscribe Login
Packaging And Design

Coca-Cola, Grupo Éxito Install Recycling Point In Bogotá

Share this article

Coca-Cola Colombia and retailer Grupo Éxito have come together to open a new 'Soy RE' recycling point, at Éxito’s WOW Country outlet in Bogotá.

Grupo Éxito said it plans to open 17 similar recycling points across Colombia, where consumers can obtain loyalty points by returning containers.

The initiative will contribute to recycle and recover bottles and other materials that can be reused, and to promote better consumption habits, according to the group.

Coca Cola added it will refill said containers where possible and return them to the market, to reduce plastic use and boost sustainability.

“At Coca-Cola, we celebrate this alliance as a way to move forward in our purpose to refresh the world, and to make a change through innovative actions that promote a circular economy model," said Juan Sebastián Jiménez, public affairs, communication and sustainability director at Coca-Cola Colombia.

Pablo Montoya, Grupo Éxito’s sustainability director, added that the group's Soy RE programme grew more than 215% last year, managing more than 12 million containers.

"In 2022, we have gathered 671 tonnes of materials from 11,4 million packages," he added. "Having Coca-Cola as an ally shows the common commitment we have within our sustainability strategy.”

One Tree At A Time

Elsewhere, Coca-Cola will also donate 5,000 trees to Grupo Éxito’s #UnÁrbolALaVez (One Tree At A Time) initiative, which aims to plant one million trees to protect the country’s watersheds.

Every time a consumer buys a certain number of Coca-Cola products at Éxito, Carull, Surtimax, Super Inter and Surtimayorista outlets, a tree will be donated to the #UnÁrbolALaVez initiative, the company said in a statement.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging and design news. Article by Amanda Merchán. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

UK's Co-op Pledges To Remove Coloured Milk Bottle Caps
2
Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa Acquires Bag-In-Box Packaging Plant Pusa Pack
3
Packaging And Design

Elopak Commences Operations In New Terneuzen Warehouse
4
Packaging And Design

EU Postpones Decision On Common Nutrition Label Until 2023
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com