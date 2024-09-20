52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Consum Uses 100% Recycled Plastic Bags In All Its Supermarkets

By Robert McHugh
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Consum Uses 100% Recycled Plastic Bags In All Its Supermarkets

Spanish cooperative Consum has announced that 100% recycled plastic bags are now available throughout its entire sales network.

Consum said that through its in-house circular economy initiative, the cooperative has increased its 70% recycling rate and is now recycling more than 2,000 tonnes of plastic waste per year, ceasing to use virgin plastic.

In time, Consum plans to recover more than 2,600 kilos of plastic per year.

Reverse Logistics

Part of this recycled material comes from Consum's own logistics packaging waste, which is recovered through reverse logistics and transformed into new bags.

The new bags are made from a single recycled material, with water-based inks, making them more sustainable and easily recyclable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recycled Plastic Bags

Consum offers its customers two types of fully recycled plastic bags – a small bag, priced at €0.07 and a larger bag, priced at €0.15.

The Spanish cooperative is also carrying out awareness campaigns among its member-customers to reduce the use of shopping bags, which includes a customer rewards scheme.

Online Store

The retailer has also put in place a programme to manage the collection and reuse of plastic bags from its online store, which are collected from customers' homes.

This service, which was implemented in 2022, is available in nearly 450 towns in Valencia, Alicante, Castellón, Albacete, Barcelona, ​​Tarragona, Almería, Murcia and Girona, where Consum operates its online services.

ADVERTISEMENT

This involves collecting plastic bags from customers who make online purchases when they receive a new order.

Collected bags are then transferred to a treatment plant in Silla, Barcelona or Murcia, where they are transformed into pellets, particles of used plastic material, which are then used to manufacture new bags.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Only 25% Of Industry Professionals Confident Of Their Sustainable Packaging Strategy, Study Finds
Only 25% Of Industry Professionals Confident Of Their Sustainable Packaging Strategy, Study Finds
2
Packaging And Design

TOMRA Unveils New TOMRA R2 Reverse Vending Machine
TOMRA Unveils New TOMRA R2 Reverse Vending Machine
3
Packaging And Design

Amcor Appoints Peter Konieczny As Chief Executive
Amcor Appoints Peter Konieczny As Chief Executive
4
Packaging And Design

Smurfit Westrock Reveals Key Growth Drivers In The Packaging Sector
Smurfit Westrock Reveals Key Growth Drivers In The Packaging Sector
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com