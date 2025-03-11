52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Packaging And Design

DIA, Hinojosa Create Eco-Friendly Packaging For Grocery Deliveries

By Branislav Pekic
Spanish grocery retailer DIA and sustainable packaging company Hinojosa have partnered to create eco-friendly packaging for DIA's online refrigerated grocery deliveries.

The new packaging, made from 100% recycled and recyclable cardboard certified by the FSC, replaces plastic bags with a corrugated box and an isothermal container with four eutectic plates to maintain the temperature for the correct preservation of food.

This design improves efficiency for DIA employees fulfilling orders by not having to straighten the edges of the bags and being able to see their interior when placing the products.

Rigorous lab testing has confirmed that the packaging maintains a stable temperature from order preparation to delivery, even as the cooling plates thaw.

The tests also demonstrated that the packaging and the groceries remain undamaged throughout the process.

Certification

The new e-commerce packaging uses eco-friendly inks and carries the FSC Chain of Custody certification, guaranteeing responsible sourcing of forest materials. It also includes a message encouraging customers to return the packaging to DIA for proper recycling.

Building on a history of collaborations lasting over 20 years, Hinojosa previously designed sustainable cardboard packaging for DIA's online dry goods deliveries, replacing plastic bags.

This easy-to-use packaging protected products effectively and was well-received by both DIA employees and customers, paving the way for the new refrigerated packaging design.

Hinojosa has already supplied DIA with 100,000 units of the new sustainable packaging, which has been extremely well-received and is on track to replicate the success of its dry goods predecessor.

The initiative aligns with DIA's broader sustainability plan, 'Every Day Counts', which prioritises environmental protection, a more sustainable supply chain, and focuses on packaging recyclability and the circular economy.

