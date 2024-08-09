dm-drogerie markt Rolls Out New Tube Cap Design To Cuts Plastic Use

German retailer dm-drogerie markt has launched new caps for some own-brand products sold in tubes as it seeks to reduce the use of virgin plastic.

The new lids have been added to products under the brands Balea, babylove and Alverde NATURKOSMETIK.

With the addition of the new cap, a tube with a diameter of 40 mm weighs an average of 29% less, the company added.

The initiative will help reduce CO2 emissions both during production and transport, according to dm-drogerie markt.

Sustainable Packaging

The transition to smaller caps for Balea Professional shampoos and conditioners will reduce the use of packaging material by 23%, or around 16 tonnes of plastic.

Moreover, the move will also see the company replacing around 86 tonnes of plastic with recycled material every year.

The tubes of Alverde NATURKOSMETIK shaving gel organic aloe vera and organic camomile and after-shave care now use 33% less plastic per tube, which corresponds to removing 1.2 tonnes of plastic annually from the company's operations.

The new weight-reduced tube cap for the entire babylove tube range reduces the weight per product by up to 5.69 grams, corresponding to a plastic reduction of around 30% or 4.2 tonnes annually.

Express Delivery Service

In June of this year, the German retailer rolled out its express delivery service to Bonn, extending the service to eight cities in the country.

The service will allow shoppers to order all products available in the dm store located at Friedensplatz, via the dm online shop or dm app, with cargo bikes and e-vehicles used to deliver orders, the retailer added.

Last year, the German retailer rolled out an AI-based chatbot, dmGPT (dm Generative Pre-trained Transformer), for employees at dialogicum, its headquarters in Karlsruhe.