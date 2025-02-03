52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Packaging And Design

DS Smith, International Paper Officially Combine Forces

By Steve Wynne-Jones
DS Smith, International Paper Officially Combine Forces

Packaging giants International Paper and DS Smith have officially come together to create a 'new global leader in sustainable packaging solutions', the companies said in a statement.

The tie-up of the two containerboard and pulp products firms was completed on 31 January, with the combined firm now serving more than 30 countries, particularly in the North American and EMEA regions.

“With a stronger portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions, the combination of International Paper and DS Smith enhances our offerings, increases innovation and expands our geographic reach,” commented Andy Silvernail, International Paper chairman and chief executive. “We will bring together the capabilities and expertise of two experienced teams, with similar cultures to create the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions.”

Focus Areas

In a statement, the companies said that the new entity prioritises three key areas: customer experience, innovation, and sustainability.

By combining resources, the company seeks to enhance service responsiveness and efficiency; to drive innovation in packaging solutions through advanced processes and technologies; and to commit to responsible environmental stewardship and community engagement.

'Leading' Proposition

"The combination with International Paper creates a truly international sustainable packaging solutions leader that is well positioned in attractive and growing markets across Europe and North America, enhancing our global proposition to customers, creating opportunities for colleagues and delivers significant value for shareholders," added Geoff Drabble, chair of DS Smith.

"I am proud of all that DS Smith has achieved and I would like to thank all our colleagues for their support and ongoing commitment over many years. I am sure that the business will continue to flourish as part of a combined group with International Paper."

International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and reported net sales of $18.6 billion in 2024.

