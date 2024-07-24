52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Packaging And Design

By Steve Wynne-Jones
DS Smith Invests Over €50m In Portuguese Facilities

Packaging firm DS Smith has invested more than €50 million in its facilities in Portugal over the past three years.

In a statement, the company said that the investment underlines its 'strategic priorities around innovation, sustainability, and circularity, with a key focus on optimising service capabilities for customers in the Iberian region, and on upgrading technology and renewable energy solutions'.

Among the investments are the acquisition of two new fluting machines for its packaging facilities in Oporto and Leiria, while the company has also upgraded a corrugator unit at its Lisbon facility, with the installation of a 2,800mm-wide Dry End.

'Significant Investment'

“The company has been investing in its operations globally and our country is no exception," commented Américo Rocha, general manager, DS Smith Packaging Division, Portugal. "This significant investment in the packaging plants in Portugal reflects our commitment to promoting technological and product innovation locally and to contributing to the evolution of our units.

"The new resources allow us to increase the diversity of our offer, as well as our differentiation in the marketplace, with sustainable, innovative, and optimised packaging solutions for the entire supply chain. At the same time, our commitment to providing modern and efficient equipment supports our response to our customers’ evolving needs as we work with them to replace plastic and reduce carbon emissions for the Circular Economy.

"We are focused on making a meaningful contribution to the long-term economic and social development of our local communities.”

DS Smith has been expanding its assets in the Iberian region to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions across various sectors. In 2021, the company installed the first digital printer with Single-Pass technology in Portugal, which allows for the production of personalised packaging with photographic print quality and shorter delivery times.

Renewable Energy

Additionally, DS Smith has invested in renewable energy initiatives, having commissioned the installation of solar panels at its packaging plants in Esmoriz, Leiria, and Lisbon. This investment is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 34% annually.

DS Smith's Packaging Division in Portugal operates six factories located in Guilhabreu, Esmoriz, Águeda, Carregal do Sal, Leiria, and Lisbon, along with a logistics centre in Madeira. The company also manages two recycling mills, in Oporto and Figueira da Foz, and a kraft paper mill in Viana do Castelo.

In 2023, DS Smith invested €145 million in its Viana do Castelo mill as part of a multi-year development programme.

