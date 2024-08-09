DS Smith Launches Service To Enable Businesses To Evaluate Packaging Recyclability

DS Smith has launched a new service to enable businesses to evaluate the recyclability levels of their packaging.

DS Smith’s Recyclability Evaluation Service (RES) has been developed to meet growing demand for sustainability solutions among businesses and consumers, while also addressing ongoing changes in packaging legislation.

Recyclability Test

The RES conducts tests to determine the recyclability of fibre-based packaging in standard paper mills across Europe. These tests are performed at the Fibre Development Laboratory in DS Smith's Kemsley Paper Mill, in line with industry standards from CEPI and 4evergreen.

Following this process, customers will receive detailed data and a report with a recyclability score ranging from –100 to +100, and an assessment of the packaging's suitability for recycling in standard paper mills.

RES also provides businesses with the opportunity to consult with DS Smith’s design and innovation team on improving the recyclability of their packaging.

'Shifting Our Focus'

“I’m thrilled to announce the rollout of RES to packaging producers of all sizes," commented Jonathan Edmunds, head of recyclability, sustainability and government affairs at DS Smith Recycling. "We have ensured that 100% of our own packaging is recyclable but now we are shifting our focus beyond the packaging we produce.

"With a constantly evolving landscape, RES allows us to examine and improve the recyclability our customer’s fibre-based packaging, ensuring they remain one step ahead."

Edmunds added that understanding the composition of packaging is becoming "increasingly valuable", adding that DS Smith is in a "prime position to offer them advice. We don’t just point out the problems, we can solve for them as well. For everyone interested in this service, simply follow this link to our website.”