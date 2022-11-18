Subscribe Login
Packaging And Design

DS Smith Names Biffa's Pike As New Finance Boss

Share this article

British packaging group DS Smith Plc has appointed Richard Pike as its finance director to replace Adrian Marsh, who is retiring next summer.

Pike, 53, will join DS Smith from waste management company Biffa, where he's been the finance chief for the last four years.

In September, Biffa agreed to be taken over by private equity firm Energy Capital Partners (ECP) in a deal valued at about £1.3 billion ($1.55 billion).

Under the British national, Biffa has seen its share price climb nearly 64% up to the last close.

'An Excellent Track Record'

"Richard has an excellent track record as a CFO in manufacturing businesses and great experience in the recycling and sustainability sectors," said Miles Robert, chief executive officer at DS Smith, whose focus on recycling and sustainable packaging has intensified over the years.

Pike's departure from Biffa is expected to be no later than April 30, the midcaps waste management firm said in a separate statement.

Last month, the British cardboard maker forecast overall annual performance to be ahead of its expectations, helped by strong revenue growth and cost-cuts.

At the time, DS Smith said it expects adjusted operating profit of at least £400 million (€455.7 million) for the half year to 31 October. It had earned £276 million (€314.4 million) a year earlier.

The company has also opened a plant in northern Italy to help it reach its full-year growth targets as well as cut down on emissions and soften the impact of soaring energy prices.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Mars Pet Nutrition Tests Bulk Sales Of Pet Food In Collaboration With Carrefour
2
Packaging And Design

Coca-Cola, Grupo Éxito Install Recycling Point In Bogotá
3
Packaging And Design

UK's Co-op Pledges To Remove Coloured Milk Bottle Caps
4
Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa Acquires Bag-In-Box Packaging Plant Pusa Pack
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com