Packaging And Design

DS Smith To Enhance Packaging Facilities In Hungary

By Steve Wynne-Jones
DS Smith To Enhance Packaging Facilities In Hungary

Packaging firm DS Smith has announced a €34.4 million investment, supported by the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, in its facilities in Füzesabony, Nagykáta, and Győr.

The investment, which will focus on enhancing the group's 'innovation footprint' in Hungary, forms part of DS Smith's growth strategy in central and Eastern Europe, focused on 'driving sustainable packaging solutions across the region and creating value for its customers and partners', it said.

Projects at each of the group's facilities, which will boost manufacturing capacity by more than 40%, are expected to be completed by April 2026.

'A Pivotal Step'

"With nearly thirty years of market presence, our €34.4 million investment in Hungary marks a pivotal step in strengthening our footprint in Eastern Europe, enhancing our manufacturing capacity and advancing our commitment to sustainable packaging solutions," commented Reinier Schlatmann, managing director, DS Smith Packaging East Europe.

"By creating local job opportunities, driving innovation, and supporting community sustainability initiatives, we are reinforcing our role as a leader in the circular economy. We are also proud to support long-term growth and environmental responsibility in the country.”

Other areas of focus include the introduction of advanced capabilities at its Hungarian facilities, and the setting of new quality benchmarks, DS Smith said. It expects the investment to contribute to the local economy and create new jobs at its facilities.

The Füzesabony site is set to become a hub for innovative packaging solutions, featuring advanced automation technology, the company noted, while at the Győr site, the introduction of new converting equipment will boost capacity and improve product quality.

Finally, in Nagykáta, the company plans to modernise its corrugator to enhance board quality and energy efficiency. Investment at both Győr and Nagykáta is set to commence in 2025.

Local Economic Growth

'Together, these projects enhance DS Smith's recent investments in sustainable packaging solutions while supporting local economic growth and promoting sustainable practices within the communities it serves,' the company noted.

DS Smith operates across eight locations in Hungary, with a workforce of more than 1,000 personnel.

