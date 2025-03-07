European Commission To Abandon Implementation Of Nutri-Score: Report

The European Commission is likely to abandon plans to implement Nutri-Score, the colour-coded, traffic-light nutritional label, across the EU.

This was revealed by the French broadcaster Radio France, citing a document viewed at the end of 2024 by the NGO Foodwatch.

In this document, Wolfgang Burtscher, the director-general for agriculture at the European Commission, assured that the future proposal for common labelling "will not copy any existing system," thereby excluding the traffic-light system already in use in France and Belgium.

This decision was reportedly influenced by Italian lobbying efforts in favour of the alternative Nutrinform Battery system, which the country considers a fairer alternative.

Italy was concerned about the widespread adoption of Nutri-Score, which, unlike other labelling systems, is based on 100 grams of product rather than the more industry-friendly 'portion' measurement.

The country's institutions, ministries, and businesses went so far as to claim the label represented an 'existential threat' to Italian culinary heritage.

Facing resistance from several countries, the European Commission delayed its planned proposal for standardised food labelling.

While declining to comment on the Radio France report, the Commission reaffirmed its dedication to consumer transparency and informed choices, but offered no new timeline for the labelling proposal.

Its focus, according to an EC spokesperson, remains on finding the “best solution” for consumers.

Nutri-Score

Developed in France in 2017, Nutri-Score's colour-coded system (A-E, green-red) provides at-a-glance nutritional information.

Adopted by six European countries due to its user-friendliness and scientific backing, it has proven effective in guiding healthier food choices and reducing chronic disease risk.

Despite nearly 150 studies confirming its benefits, its display remains voluntary, with only 60% adoption in French supermarkets.

Despite the European Commission's setback, Nutri-Score continues to gain traction elsewhere. Finland is moving towards adopting the system, driven by the practical advantage it offers for accessing French and German markets, despite resistance from its food industry.

Furthermore, the UAE, facing a significant obesity challenge, is considering making Nutri-Score labelling mandatory and plans to consult with French health authorities on its implementation.

Despite growing adoption in France, with 1,400 brands displaying Nutri-Score, a significant setback occurred in 2024 when Danone, a major supporter, announced its removal from its Actimel, Danonino, Hi-Pro, and Activia products.

This followed the implementation of a stricter Nutri-Score calculation method that generally results in lower ratings for most products, with exceptions like oily fish, certain oils, and low-salt cheeses. A key change is the reclassification of milk as a beverage, leading to lower scores for various milk types.

Although the updated Nutri-Score labelling came into effect in January 2024, France continues to use the old system. The required inter-ministerial decree, though drafted, remains unsigned, delayed by opposition from the dairy industry.