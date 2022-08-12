Mondi Launches Eco-Friendly Packaging For Essity's Feminine Care Products

Packaging and paper company Mondi has teamed up with Essity and Dow to create recyclable secondary packaging for Essity feminine care products with renewable materials and post-consumer recycled content that reduces the use of fossil-based materials.

The new packaging contributes to Essity's sustainability goals by using a renewable material and by-product from the paper making industry that is produced from circular feedstock based on the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) mass balance approach, the company added.

'Combination Of Renewable And Recycled Content'

Mondi regional sales consumer flexibles, Marjo Kuisma, stated, "The challenge was to find the best combination of renewable and recycled content that maintains product quality and the production efficiency already enjoyed by Essity. We tested several options until we found the most suitable solution.

"Working in collaboration with Essity and Dow validates our EcoSolutions approach; we go back to the start and ask the right questions to ensure we create the best possible solution for our customers."

Global technical innovation manager feminine care, Guosheng Zhang, added, "The solution demonstrates our and Mondi's commitment to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation: to work towards full recyclability and to increase the use of recycled plastic in our packaging. The end result is eye-catching, well designed and makes a positive impact on the environment."

The packaging giant reported ‘strong’ performance across the business in the first half of its financial year, with EBITDA up by 65%, year on year, to €1.2 billion, including its discontinued Russian operations.

