Ferrero Introduces New Recyclable Box For Ferrero Rocher Range

Published on Sep 15 2021 7:20 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Chocolate / Sustainable packaging / Ferrero Rocher / Ferrero Group

Ferrero Group will introduce a new eco-designed packaging for its Ferrero Rocher range as part of its commitment to make 100% of its packaging reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.

The group will introduce the new boxes in a phased manner around the world, starting from September 2021. The rollout will commence with its best-selling compact boxes – the 16-piece and 30-piece.

The new eco-designed boxes will be made from polypropylene (PP), which enables easier recycling globally.

In addition to being easier to recycle, the new innovation will reduce the use of plastic and its impact on the climate.

For example, the new boxes use 40% less plastic for the 16-piece, and 38% less plastic for the 30-piece.

Jerome Gray, president of global marketing premium chocolate, Ferrero Group, said, “For nearly 40 years, Ferrero Rocher has been helping our consumers to celebrate life’s golden moments.

"Today, our new eco-designed box enriches those experiences further by making them more sustainable. So, our consumers can enjoy and savour Ferrero Rocher with their loved ones, while being confident that we are doing our part to reduce the impact of our packaging.”

Plastic Reduction

Thanks to the new eco-designed 16-piece and 30-piece boxes, Ferrero Rocher will save approximately 2,000 tonnes of plastics globally in its first year.

Once the company implements the new eco-designed boxes completely across the entire Ferrero Rocher box portfolio, the project is estimated to cut plastic use by approximately 10,000 tonnes per annum.

To find the new box, the R&D team at Ferrero worked to develop and trial over 29 different plastic resins working with leading materials expert Milliken.

The result is a new eco-designed box which will progressively reduce the use of plastic and impact on the climate, while maintaining the box’s transparency.

The new 16-piece and 30-piece boxes also have a 30 percent lower carbon footprint.

Additionally, when a box is recycled, it has an even lower climate impact – reaching a 70 percent lower carbon footprint versus the previous box.

'Enhancing Packaging Circularity'

Fabio Mora, global packaging director at Ferrero Group, said, "The Ferrero Rocher eco-designed box is a clear example of our dedication to enhancing packaging circularity. Packaging is a complex issue that we are committed to working in close collaboration to build a more circular economy through packaging-related strategies, joining forces with governments, manufacturers, suppliers, waste disposal management companies, NGOs and others.

"In this instance, we worked in close partnership with Milliken who brought their innovative and critical thinking to help reduce the environmental impact through the use of a new polypropylene material for the Ferrero Rocher box."

The new eco-designed box is an important first step on the brand’s journey towards more sustainable packaging.

All box formats and packaging components will lead to more sustainable packaging by 2025, in accordance with the Ferrero's commitment.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.